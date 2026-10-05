Through The Economic Lens: Brent Closes At $102—What Does India Pay?

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MUMBAI: ONE number can keep newsrooms, traders and investors awake: Brent crude. $98. $100. $102. By morning — or evening in another market — “Brent closes above $102” becomes a headline.

But does India actually pay $102 for every barrel — and does your petrol pump simply convert Brent into rupees? No.

First, what is Brent? A place, company or economist? None. Its name comes from the Brent oilfield in Britain’s North Sea. Shell named several North Sea fields after waterbirds; Brent takes its name from the Brent goose. The journey: goose → oilfield → crude → global benchmark.

Nobody invented the Brent price. It evolved with North Sea oil trading. Brent futures began trading in London in 1988 and are now operated by ICE. Buyers and sellers trade contracts and discover the price; no official declares it each morning.

Nor is there one Brent price. Different delivery months have different futures quotations. There are also the ICE Brent Index and Dated Brent. WTI is another major benchmark, while Dubai/Oman matters in Asian pricing.

On Friday, October 2, Brent settled at $102.25 a barrel and WTI at $91.11. Brent gets no fresh official settlement on Saturday; Friday’s remains the latest until trading resumes for the next session.

Now, for simplicity, imagine Brent at $100. One Indian refinery might hypothetically buy a grade at Brent minus $6, or $94; add an illustrative $3 for freight, insurance and delivery and it lands near $97. Another could cost Brent plus $2, or $102; add $3 and it becomes roughly $105.

Same Brent. Different barrel. Different bill.

The Indian Basket, published by the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell, is an India-relevant crude gauge, representing the mix through Oman/Dubai for sour crude and Dated Brent for sweet crude. It is not every refinery’s invoice.

And your petrol pump? That price is neither Brent nor the Indian Basket translated into rupees. Petrol and diesel have international prices. India’s public-sector oil-marketing companies — IndianOil, BPCL and HPCL — decide retail prices in line with international product prices and market conditions. Freight, marketing costs, dealer commission, Central duties and State taxes then shape what motorists pay. So Brent can fall without pump prices falling immediately.

Friday supplied another lesson: G7 leaders agreed to a 100-million-barrel release of diesel, crude and other emergency reserves through the IEA over four months, with diesel front-loaded. The release can calm scarcity fears and risk premiums, but 100 million barrels is roughly one day of global oil demand: reserves buy time, not permanent production.

Before petroleum came wood, wind, water and coal; tomorrow points towards renewables, batteries, nuclear, hydrogen and synthetic fuels.

Until then, oil moves economies.

So watch Brent. Just remember: Brent measures the crude market; it neither prints India’s oil bill nor the price on your petrol pump.