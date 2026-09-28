Through The Economic Lens: Bold Forecasts, Tough Questions

Through The Economic Lens |

MUMBAI: NUMBERS can sketch tomorrow; they cannot command it. Between forecast and fulfilment lies unpredictable reality — where wars erupt, oil surges, markets tremble and human judgement matters.

RESILIENCE — STRENGTH

India possesses multiple engines: a vast domestic market, consumption, infrastructure investment, services exports, digitalisation, entrepreneurship and manufacturing ambition. June-quarter real GDP growth of 7.8% reinforced that story.

Diplomacy adds economic optionality. India engages the US, EU, UK, Russia, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, opening markets, securing energy, attracting technology and diversifying supply chains.

Strength also resides in institutions. India needs talented young minds across the IAS, IPS, intelligence, economic and foreign services, alongside experienced bureaucratic brains. Institutional memory cannot be downloaded from an algorithm.

The deeper value of law-enforcement and security institutions emerges when money itself becomes a weapon. Genuine personal, family or business debt arising from economic distress should never be confused with criminality. The greater institutional test comes when organised networks command billions, corrupt systems and attempt to capture institutions.

Police, intelligence, investigative and security agencies therefore protect more than law and order: they protect the Republic’s economic integrity. Their capable officers deserve acknowledgement — and a salute. So do the Army, Navy and Air Force. Security is economic infrastructure.

DEPENDENCE — WEAKNESS

Imported energy remains India’s Achilles’ heel. Expensive crude feeds inflation, squeezes margins, pressures the rupee and complicates monetary policy. India also needs deeper private capex, productive jobs, competitive MSMEs and better skills. GDP matters when growth reaches household incomes.

SCALE — OPPORTUNITY

India’s demographic dividend demands harder questions. Why do talented youngsters still dream of working abroad? Why does politics attract too few outstanding young professionals? Are we investing enough in young people’s mental wellbeing?

Salaries matter, but so do meritocracy, research, education, opportunity and quality of life. India must become compelling enough for talent to stay, return, serve, innovate and lead.

AI, manufacturing and supply-chain shifts multiply the opportunity. ONGC’s latest gas discovery in the Mahanadi offshore basin, around 43 km off Odisha, adds energy promise — although appraisal must establish recoverable reserves and commercial viability.

VOLATILITY — THREAT

War, oil, tariffs, yields, currencies and stocks can rewrite tomorrow’s spreadsheet overnight. Then comes mistrust. WhatsApp fraud, fake investment tips, manipulated social media and AI-generated misinformation threaten savings and confidence.

FORECASTS

The latest upgrades are striking: OECD 7.1%, S&P 7.0%, ADB 7.0% and Fitch 6.9%. Impressive — but forecasts are assumptions, not guarantees.

FUTURE

Maintaining strengths can be harder than creating them.

India needs political will, policy continuity and accountability. Government must govern; Opposition must scrutinise and offer alternatives. Yet security, jobs, education, energy, infrastructure and sustainable development require constructive cooperation beyond electoral cycles.

Five fingers are not identical, yet they work together to build. Democracy needs disagreement; progress needs purpose. Celebrate achievement; question weakness. Preserve experience. Empower youth. Reward integrity. Demand accountability. Forecasts tell us how fast India may grow. How wisely, inclusively and sustainably it grows will determine the India we leave behind.