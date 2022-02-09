Three Wheels United partners with Euler Motors to promote electric 3-wheelers

Three Wheels United (TWU), a Bengaluru-based tech-enabled financier of light electric vehicles, has partnered with Electric Vehicle maker Euler Motors to accelerate the adoption of electric three-wheelers in India and promote sustainable mobility.

As a part of the partnership, TWU and Euler Motors will deploy over 1000 EV 3-wheelers across Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad by the end of the financial year 2023, it said in a press statement.

Three Wheels United and Euler Motors will jointly work towards promoting the adoption of electric cargo three-wheeler ‘Euler HiLoad EV’. With a payload capacity of 688 kg, Euler HiLoad claims to be India’s most powerful three-wheeler cargo. Boasting the highest payload capacity across the 3W cargo segment in India (including ICE), it also has a powerful combination of highest liquid cooled battery pack (12.4 kWh) with a certified range (151 KM). Designed uniquely for India, from India, HiLoad EV is suited to deliver highest performance and longer life in the unpredictable Indian road and weather conditions, it said.

How it will work

TWU will provide the required financing solutions for cargo vehicle drivers to seamlessly switch to EV three-wheelers, and Euler Motors will assist them with access to charging infrastructure, maintenance, and service of the vehicles, ensuring minimal downtime for operations.

Through this partnership, TWU and Euler Motors aim to create ‘first generation EV driver entrepreneurs’ by helping them transition from renting to owning their own vehicles.

Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, Euler Motors, said, “Access to easy financing is a critical market enabler for India to make a large-scale EV transition. Euler Motors and Three Wheels United, both, are committed towards solving these EV ecosystem issues from the ground up. We are excited to partner with Three Wheels United and execute our common vision of zero emission logistics, and sustainable business operations. This partnership will help us drive a faster deployment of our customer order book of 3500 HiLoads with the required financing solutions. Euler Motors will continue to prioritize partnering with other players in the ecosystem who are accelerating adoption of electric commercial EVs in India. At a user level it also unlocks entrepreneurial opportunities, to empower drivers, provide them the required financial assistance and reap steady returns from EV operations."

Cedrick Tandong, CEO and Co-Founder, Three Wheels United, said “Euler Motors and Three Wheels United have a shared vision of reducing the climate impact of the transportation sector by eradicating barriers to mass adoption of EVs in India. We will continue to partner with large electric vehicle manufacturers to accelerate our efforts towards promoting sustainable last-mile connectivity.”

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 10:58 AM IST