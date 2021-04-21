Three ONGC employees abducted by unknown armed militants in Assam

Three employees of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) were abducted by unknown armed militants from a rig site in Assam on Wednesday, the company said.

The employees were abducted in a company vehicle from the Lakwa field of Sivasagar district, in Assam.

Three ONGC employees -- two Junior Engineer Assistants (Production) & a Junior Technician (Production) have been abducted by unknown armed miscreants in the early hours of 21 April 2021, the company stated.