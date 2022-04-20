Thomas Cook (India), SOTC Travel partner with Emirates Holidays

Travel services provider Thomas Cook (India) Ltd and its group firm SOTC Travel have partnered with Emirates Holidays becoming the preferred sales agents (PSA) for the Indian market of the tour operating arm of Emirates Airlines.

Under the partnership, the two firms will offer a wide range of premium packages curated by Emirates Holidays, for holidays across Emirates' global network of more than 120 destinations, Thomas Cook (India) said in a regulatory filing.

''This partnership reflects the confidence of Emirates Holidays in our leadership brands, the strength of our consumer base and our extensive reach across B2C and B2B segments, pan India,'' Thomas Cook (India) President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Rajeev Kale said.

He further said, ''with India positioned as one of the fastest growing outbound travel markets, the announcement of our partnership is perfectly timed -- the reopening of India's skies ushering in revival and growth of tourism.''

SOTC Travel President & Country Head, Holidays, Daniel D'souza said the companies intend to target families, millennials, groups of friends, young professionals, seniors, business and B-leisure travellers with the Emirates Holiday packages.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 03:11 PM IST