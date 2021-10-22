Thomas Cook India, SOTC partner with Vistara; sign exclusive long-term agreement to launch Vistara Getaways

Thomas Cook (India) Limited, has partnered with Vistarato launch Vistara Getaways. The partnership offers Vistara’s customers a range of holidays from Thomas Cook and SOTC.

A user-friendly interface created by Thomas Cook and SOTC empowers customers with simple, quick and convenient online bookings/transactions.

Vistara Getaways bring customers 4-pronged benefit: air-inclusive holiday experiences, service excellence and Thomas Cook and SOTC’s TravShield - comprehensive Safety Commitment & Assured Safe Travel Program in association with Apollo Clinics and Vistara’s stringent safety and hygiene protocols.

On offer are an array of domestic locales connected via Vistara’s extensive network of 30 domestic hubs, including India’s metros, Tier 2 and 3 destinations like Mumbai, Goa, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Delhi, Bagdogra, Amritsar, Udaipur, Kochi, Port Blair, Leh, Jammu, Guwahati, Patna, Bhubaneshwar, etc.

Based on their personal preference, customers can opt for ready-to-book holidays, add-on experiences or co-curate personalised itineraries together with Thomas Cook and SOTC’s holiday experts.

Mahesh Iyer, Executive Director & CEO, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. said, “Vistara Getaways offers air-inclusive holiday experiences across a range of domestic destinations with TravShield - Safe Travel Program in association with Apollo Clinics and Vistara’s hygiene protocols. The product range is live at getaways.airvistara.com.”

Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara said, “With the market showing strong signs of recovery and people beginning to travel again, we are hopeful that Vistara Getaways will enable us to offer more value and enhance their overall travel experience. We are also excited about the association with Thomas Cook and SOTC.”

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 03:51 PM IST