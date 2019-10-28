This Diwali Mumbaikars breathed the cleanest air in 5 years

Since the real-time air quality monitoring began in Mumbai five years ago, Mumbaikars have breathed the cleanest air during the Diwali festive season on Sunday October 27, 2019, according to Hindustan Times.

The air quality index (AQI) on Sunday for PM2.5 (fine particulate matter that can enter deep into the lungs and cause health ailments) was 30 (good) during the day, which increased to 87 (satisfactory) by evening. An AQI of 118 (moderate) has been predicted for Monday, 70 (satisfactory) for Tuesday, and 76 (satisfactory) for Wednesday, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

“Cyclone Kyarr has managed to keep air pollution levels to its lowest for the west coast, and of the four cities where SAFAR records air quality, Pune followed by Mumbai were the cleanest, while ‘moderate’ pollution was witnessed in Ahmedabad, and ‘very poor’ levels in Delhi during Diwali,” said Gufran Beig, project director, SAFAR.

Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) was the most polluted location on Sunday, with an AQI for PM2.5 at 217 (poor), followed by Malad at 120 (moderate). While Worli recorded maximum nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels (125) (moderate) owing to heavy vehicular traffic, maximum carbon monoxide (CO) levels were recorded at Mazagaon 105 (moderate) owing to the increase in the use of firecrackers and vehicular pollution.

BKC and Malad have been predicted to be the most polluted locations in the city on Monday.

SAFAR categorises AQI levels from 0-50 as good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 as moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and above 401 is severe.