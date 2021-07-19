This day, that year: Why 14 top banks were nationalised on July 16, 1969

This day, that year 14 banks were nationalised under the regime of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

On July 19, 1969, 14 major lenders that accounted for 85% of bank deposits in the country at that time were nationalised. In 1980, six more banks were nationalised.

These banks with deposits of over Rs 50 crores nationalised ' to serve better the needs of development of the economy in conformity with national policy objectives'.

Indira Gandhi highlighted the purpose of nationalisation - removing control of the few; providing adequate credit for agriculture, small industry and exports; giving a professional bent to bank management; encouraging a new class of entrepreneurs - during her speech.