Third COVID wave could reduce housing finance cos' assets growth by 100-200 bps: Report

Crisil Ratings stated that disruptions due to the third COVID wave could reduce as much as 200 basis points from the growth in assets under management of housing finance companies in the current and next financial years.

The growth would still be higher as compared with average of around two per cent over fiscals 2020 and 2021, said Crisil in a report.

CRISIL report stated that of the total housing finance companies' (HFCs) AUM (Assets Under Management) of Rs 13.2 lakh crore as on March 31, 2021, home loans were the largest segment (71 per cent) followed by wholesale loans (18 per cent) and Loans Against Property (11 per cent).

The agency's senior Director and Deputy Chief Ratings Officer Krishnan Sitaraman stated that home loans will be the fastest-growing segment as lenders continue to be selective in the non-housing segment.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 05:39 PM IST