Thinking Hats Entertainment IPO Comes Out As Win On NSE; Investor's ₹1.32 Lakh Becomes ₹1.80 Lakh On Listing

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd.'s shares debuted on the National Stock Exchange with great success, listing at Rs 60 per share on Thursday. In comparison to the issue price of Rs 44 at the upper end of the price band, the stock opened trading at a premium of more than 36.36 per cent.

Listing gains on IPO

Invetors who were allotted a single lot of the IPO made Rs 48,000 compared to an initial investment of Rs 1,32,000 (60 x 3000 = 1,80,000) for 3,000 shares of Thinking Hats Entertainment.

Stock perfomance

The stock hit lower circuit after recording a substantial debut with over Rs 60 per share on National Stock Exchange. The stock was trading at Rs 57.00 per share on the Indian stock exchange.

IPO subscription across all categories

For the NSE SME issue, which saw bids for over 104.69 crore shares versus 32.49 lakh shares on offer, an overall subscription of 322.24 times was received.

The non-institutional investors (NIIs) applied for over 31.27 crore shares, booking their quota 357 times, compared to the 8.76 lakh shares set aside for the segment.

347.63 times as many bids were made for the IPO in the retail sector. More than 71.23 crore shares were applied for by retail individual investors, as opposed to the 20.49 lakh shares that were available in this category.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) placed bids on 2.19 crore of the 3.24 lakh shares reserved for the category. Bookings for the issue were 67.66 times higher in the QIBs category.

IPO proceeds use

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions plans to use the money raised via the public issue for debt settlement and funding of the working capital requirements of the company. Additionally, a portion of the funds raised through the public offering will be utilised for standard business needs.