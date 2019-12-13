'Think twice before you plug in your phone at charging stations': SBI warns its customers of malware fraud

The State Bank of India (SBI) has warned its customers about malware fraud. SBI has warned its customers against plugging-in their phone at charging stations at various public places.

According to India.com, the bank has told its account holders that Malwarebytes can infect their smartphone, giving online fraudsters a chance to rob off their important data and passwords including highly confidential bank details.

SBI tweeted, “Think twice before you plug in your phone at charging stations. Malware could find a way in and infect your phone, giving hackers a way to steal your passwords and export your data.”