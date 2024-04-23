These Sectors Will Flourish After New Government Takes Charge: Experts

BPCL Shares Rally Over 4% | File/ Representative Image

According to Experts, These Sectors will undergo tremendous rerating giving a chance to the investors to find multi-baggers in these sectors. experts are very bullish on these sectors for the next quarter. The Approaching quarter has big events like the Loksabha election 2024, and the full budget by the Finance ministry.

"Indian real estate is about to undergo a crucial turning point towards transformation, and the elections of 2024 will inevitability dictate the course whether up or down. One of the most interesting areas where investors should keep their keen attention is the budget. PMAY, (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana) has thrown light on the Government’s renewed commitment to housing initiatives has contributed to an increasing demand for affordable housing units". Said Sanjoo Bhadana, MD, 4S Developers

This has created room for smart investors for opportunity generation. Again, the infrastructure industry is apparent that to have the town grow well, there will be the need to develop the city, especially in those areas that will boost the opportunities for the economy. To gain these payouts, investors should investigate and execute public-private partnership (PPP) models in infrastructural projects, in the long run.

Aman Gupta, Director, RPS Group stated The renewable energy sector is bound to scale up as a strategic element of the post-election context. But as India is committed to achieving its greenhouse gas emissions goals and cutting its carbon footprint, then the government is supposed to double its efforts in projects which are aimed at the development of these eco-friendly sources of energy which are solar and wind.