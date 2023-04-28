THESE factors impact your borrowing eligibility

A credit history is a record of your credit accounts and your history of paying on time as shown in your credit report. Consumer reporting companies, also known as credit reporting companies, collect and update information about your credit record and provide it to other businesses, which use it make decisions about you. Credit reports have information about your credit activity and current credit situation such as your loan paying history and the status of your credit accounts.

A credit report is a statement that has information about your credit activity and current credit situation such as loan paying history and the status of your credit accounts. Lenders use your credit scores and the information on your credit report to determine whether you qualify for a loan and what interest rate to offer you.

A credit score predicts how likely you are to pay back a loan on time. Companies use a mathematical formula—called a scoring model—to create your credit score from the information in your credit report. There are different scoring models, so you do not have just one credit score. Your scores depend on your credit history, the type of loan product, and even the day when it was calculated.

(Source: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau)