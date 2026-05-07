Thermax Q4 Profit Rises 19 Per Cent To ₹244 Crore; Board Approves ₹14 Dividend

Thermax reported higher quarterly profit growth and announced dividends as the company marked its 60th anniversary | Representational Image

New Delhi, May 7: Thermax on Thursday posted a 19 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 244 crore during the March quarter ended, supported by a rise in income.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 205 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total income rises in March quarter

During January-March, the company's total income rose to Rs 3,481.75 crore from Rs 3,123.25 crore in the fourth quarter of the preceding 2024-25 financial year.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 14.

Special dividend announced for 60th anniversary

Further, marking Thermax's 60th anniversary milestone, the board has declared a special dividend of Rs 6 per share.

As of March 31, 2026, the order balance for the quarter was Rs 13,604 crore (Rs 10,693 crore), up 27 per cent from the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

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Company focuses on energy and environment solutions

Thermax is a leading company in the energy and environment sector and a trusted partner in energy transition. Its extensive portfolio includes clean air, clean energy, clean water and chemical solutions.

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