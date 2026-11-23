Gold Spot, one of India's most recognisable orange-flavoured carbonated beverages, is reportedly preparing for a comeback after 26 years as competition intensifies in the domestic soft drinks market and consumer preferences shift towards healthier alternatives.

The iconic beverage is expected to return to retail shelves next week, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The proposed revival comes amid growing demand for beverages with reduced sugar content, prompting the brand to adopt a different product positioning.

As per the report, Gold Spot would be relaunched in low-sugar and sugar-free variants to minimise competition with Coca-Cola's existing orange-flavoured beverage, Fanta.

The success of a returning legacy brand would depend on product quality, investments in distribution and its market launch strategy.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni generated interest in the brand after appearing with Gold Spot cans in social media posts over the weekend.

However, whether Dhoni has entered into a formal endorsement agreement with the beverage brand remains unclear.

Gold Spot emerged as a prominent homegrown soft drink from the Parle stable, which also introduced popular beverage brands Thums Up and Limca.

The orange-flavoured drink became particularly popular among children, developing strong associations with birthday celebrations and summer holidays.

During the mid-1980s, Gold Spot strengthened its brand identity through its memorable advertising tagline, 'The Zing Thing'.

Its television advertising campaigns focused on youthful energy and a carefree lifestyle, helping the beverage establish itself among India's leading soft drink brands.

In 1993, Coca-Cola acquired Gold Spot alongside Thums Up, Limca and Maaza as part of a $40 million transaction.

Gold Spot was subsequently discontinued as Coca-Cola introduced Fanta into the Indian market.

The anticipated relaunch marks a new chapter for the legacy beverage, with a revised product offering designed to align with evolving consumer preferences.

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