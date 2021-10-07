The Woman’s Company raises $1.4 mn in pre-Series A round led by Pradip Burman, HNIs

The Woman’s Company has raised $1.4 million in a Pre-series A round led by Pradip Burman, Chairman of Mobius Foundation and senior member of the Dabur family. The round saw participation by Anuradha Gupta, angel investor, and a few other prominent global HNI’s who are based in the US. The latter, along with Donna George (USA) and Surya Bhatia, will also soon be joining as board members at The Woman’s Company.

The Woman’s Company was launched in March, 2020 by Founder and CEO Anika Parashar and Co Founder and COO Roopam Gupta with the goal of addressing serious gaps in the feminine hygiene industry in India, which was estimated at Rs 33 billion in 2020 and is expected to double by 2025. With one woman contributing an average of 125 kg of plastic waste over her menstruating years, this industry has seen a huge shift in consumer mindset towards sustainable living. In line with the shift in demand, the brand has innovated products that are fully biodegradable, eco-friendly and dioxin-free, it said in a press release.

Since its inception, the D2C brand has seen 40 percent growth month-on-month which is largely driven by its e-commerce website contributing to the majority of its overall sales.

The Woman’s Company plans to deploy capital to deepen penetration into Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities in India and also position its ‘Made in India’ products in North America under the D2C model supported by an on-ground team.

Parashar, Founder and CEO, said, “This new infusion of funds will be used to build a safe community for women to engage, access information and sustainable essential products catering to their health, whilst preserving the environment. In addition to increasing our Indian market share, we will be establishing a significant presence in the US where our vision is to create impact across every household with our quality ecofriendly products as well as our healthcare platform.”

“I am happy to support The Woman’s Company and to help make it a success”, said Pradip Burman, Chairman - Mobius Foundation.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 06:25 PM IST