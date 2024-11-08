The House Of Abhinandan Lodha Makes ₹3,000 Crore Land Acquisitions Across India For New Developments

The House of Abhinandan Lodha makes a major move in real estate with ₹3,000 crore land acquisitions across India | X

Mumbai: In a major foray into the real estate market, the House of Abhinandan Lodha has acquired over 352 acres of land across Amritsar, Vrindavan, Varanasi, Shimla, Nagpur and Khopoli near Mumbai. These acquisitions worth over Rs. 3,000 crores will be brought into the market beginning January 2025 in the form of branded new generation land with a revenue potential in excess of one billion US dollars.

Since its inception, less than four years ago, HoABL has delivered over 150 acres of new generation plotted land, within the promised timelines and has another 700 acres under development, across six locations – Anjarle , Dapoli, Neral and Alibaug in Maharashtra, Goa and Ayodhya.

Chairman Abhinandan Lodha, said the group has opened a new office in Gurgaon to strategise its north India operations. "We see land as more than a commodity; it’s a catalyst for long-term growth and community empowerment. With over ₹1,000 crores invested in strategic acquisitions across key growth markets, we are not only unlocking premium land for investors but also transforming these regions into thriving destinations. Our vision is to make Grade-A land ownership accessible, secure, and a cornerstone of wealth creation for generations to come."

The company is also set to deliver nearly five million sq ft of development to over 2,000 customers in Anjarle and Neral in Maharashtra in December 2024. The company is also preparing for large scale deliveries in Dapoli and Alibaug in Maharashtra, Ayodhya and Goa in the next 10-12 months ahead of schedule.

The group has already made a Rs 3,000 crore investment in Uttar Pradesh, including Rs 1,200 crore in Ayodhya alone. Over the past two years, it has acquired 75 acres from 1,400 farmers.

A key project is The Sarayu, a 75-acre luxury development also featuring India’s first all-vegetarian five-star hotel, managed by The Leela. The Sarayu project is expected to generate over Rs 150 crore in stamp duty collection, surpassing the total stamp duty revenue collected from the entire region in the previous year.