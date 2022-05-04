The Fair Trust plans to raise $2 mn through private Seed round

The Fair Trust, an ecosystem building a new-age financial platform, today announced the launch of the presale of The Fair Trust Token (TFT) through a Private Seed Round.

The opportunity will be open for private investors and early TFT community members till the end of May 2022.

Investors who wish to join The Fair Trust community can go to The Fair Trust website and make the investment, according to a company statement.

The company aims to raise $2 million through this round. The Fair Trust aims to provide liquidity to its community members and distribute the rewards to those investing in the projects.

The goal of The Fair Trust is to build a financial platform that gives profit back to its stakeholders by providing them passive income and helping them secure their future.

Investors who participate in the Private Seed Round have the choice to either sell some or all of their tokens on the BSC exchange or stake TFT in

The Fair Investment to earn passive income in the form of daily returns, monthly bonuses, and guaranteed quarterly dividends. They also have the option to deposit TFT in The Fair Loan vaults, the world’s first interest paying loan, and get an instant BUSD loan of 50 percent of the TFT value and in addition, earn interest on the TFT deposited.

With the funds collected through the Private Seed Round, the platform aims to build a treasury backed by the community to fund the next generations of revolutionary blockchain projects spanning across various sectors including New-Age Banking, Artist Launchpad, Real Estate, Digital Marketplace, & Gaming to name a few. These projects will be used to give back to the stakeholders in the form of rewards and will help to fund The Fair Investment and The Fair Loan.

The Fair Trust will kickstart with three projects:

The first project, The Fair Game will be the world’s first gaming platform where opponents can wager NFTs from various blockchains over skill-based games.

The second project, The Fair Fund, is a platform where high worth value NFTs will be tokenized into smaller parts to make it more affordable for individual investors and build the largest tokenized NFT exchange.

The Fair Studio, is an NFT Launchpad for artists from various genres – physical and digital art, photography, music, and videography.

Micky P, Co-Founder & CTO, The Fair Trust said, “Pre-sale is a very crucial step for every startup as it helps to bootstrap the vision of the founding team and make it a reality. Decentralized finance (DeFi) is one of the fastest-growing areas within the crypto space and is here to stay. Keeping stakeholders at the center, we are working towards building a new-age financial platform that gives profit back to its stakeholders. With the funds collected through the Private Seed Round, we will be building a highly inclusive community of new-age investors who wish to be a part of revolutionary blockchain projects and benefit from it”.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 03:57 PM IST