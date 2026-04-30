The Best IPhone To Get Under Rs. 70,000: IPhone 17e Vs IPhone 16 | file photo

With the iPhone 17e's cutting-edge A19 chip and the iPhone 16's Dynamic Island display, choosing between these two under Rs. 70,000 has never been more exciting. Make either one yours, with EMIs starting at just Rs. 2,704/month.

Apple currently offers two strong contenders under Rs. 70,000 — the newly launched iPhone 17e and the well-established iPhone 16. The iPhone 17e brings a newer, more powerful A19 chip, double the base storage, and MagSafe support for convenience. The iPhone 16 counters with the elegant Dynamic Island, Dolby Vision, and a brighter display. Both models deliver the premium Apple experience at a competitive price point, each catering to a different kind of user.

Owning either model is now more accessible than ever with the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card. It offers a card loan offer of up to Rs. 3 lakh, allowing you to bring home your preferred iPhone without paying the full amount upfront. You can divide the cost into Easy EMIs across a flexible tenure that suits your monthly budget, so you enjoy flagship performance without straining your finances.

If you do not yet have an Insta EMI Card, learn how to apply for the Insta EMI Card before you make the purchase.

The iPhone 17e is Apple's most recent entry-level flagship, built for users who want the latest chip and long-term software support without paying a premium price. It starts at Rs. 64,900 and offers a surprising amount of value at this price point.

Future-ready performance: The A19 chip on a 3 nm process powers all Apple Intelligence features natively, giving you smarter Siri, Live Translation, and the Clean Up tool in Photos right out of the box — with headroom for years of updates.

More storage from the start: The base variant starts at 256GB, double the storage of comparable entry-level models, so you can hold more photos, videos, and apps without running out of space quickly.

MagSafe arrives on the "e" series: For the first time, the iPhone 17e supports full MagSafe wireless charging, opening up a wide range of magnetic accessories and charging pads.

Capable single camera system: The 48MP main camera delivers sharp portraits, natural colours, and 4K video at 60fps with Dolby Vision HDR, making it a strong option for everyday photography and content creation.

The iPhone 16 may not be the newest model, but it remains a well-rounded device that offers features the 17e does not. Discounted prices at several retailers make it an even more compelling option today.

Dynamic Island over a notch: The iPhone 16 uses Dynamic Island to surface alerts, timers, and Live Activities in a smart, interactive pill at the top of the display — a design feature absent from the iPhone 17e, which retains the older notch.

Higher peak brightness: With a peak brightness of 1,600 nits compared to 1,200 nits on the iPhone 17e, the iPhone 16 screen performs better in bright outdoor conditions.

Dolby Vision support: The iPhone 16 supports Dolby Vision playback, enhancing colour depth and contrast when you stream compatible content on platforms like Netflix and Apple TV+.

Wide colour range at a competitive price: With current retail prices starting as low as Rs. 64,900, the iPhone 16 offers the full Dynamic Island experience and Dolby Vision at the same entry price as the newer model.

The iPhone 17e and the iPhone 16 share more similarities than you might expect. Here is a closer look at the difference between the iPhone 17e and the iPhone 16 , and what each model brings to the table.

Specification

iPhone 17e

iPhone 16

Display

6.1-inch OLED, 460 ppi

6.1-inch OLED, 460 ppi

Peak brightness

1,200 nits

1,600 nits

Processor

Apple A19 (3 nm)

Apple A18 (3 nm)

RAM

8GB

8GB

Base storage

256GB

128GB

Rear camera

48MP

48MP + 12MP

Front camera

12MP

12MP

Wireless charging

MagSafe (15W)

MagSafe (25W)

Notch type

Notch

Dynamic Island

Dolby Vision

No

Yes

OS (at launch)

iOS 26.3

iOS 18

Protection

Ceramic Shield 2, IP68

Ceramic Shield, IP68

Both models offer multiple storage variants to suit different needs and budgets. Use the table below to find the variant that works best for you.

Model

Storage

Price*

iPhone 17e

256GB

Rs. 64,900

iPhone 17e

512GB

Rs. 84,900

iPhone 16

128GB

Rs. 64,900

iPhone 16

256GB

Rs. 76,490

iPhone 16

512GB

Rs. 99,900

*Disclaimer: Product features, availability, and prices may differ based on location and time. For the latest and most accurate details, visit a Bajaj Finserv partner store.

Your ideal choice depends on how you use your phone. Consider the following before deciding.

Choose the iPhone 17e if you want the newest chip and the longest software support cycle, need more base storage without upgrading, plan to use MagSafe accessories, or are buying your first iPhone and want a future-proof device.

Choose the iPhone 16 if you prefer Dynamic Island and Dolby Vision support, value a brighter display for outdoor use, or find the 128GB variant at a lower price point that works for your budget.

Use case

Recommended model

Apple Intelligence and AI features

iPhone 17e

Streaming with Dolby Vision

iPhone 16

MagSafe accessories

iPhone 17e

Best display brightness

iPhone 16

Maximum base storage

iPhone 17e

Dynamic Island notifications

iPhone 16

The Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card makes it easy to bring home either model by converting the full price into Easy EMIs.

Visit a nearby Bajaj Finserv partner electronics store and head to the Apple section.

Pick your preferred model — the iPhone 17e or the iPhone 16 — and select the storage variant that suits your needs.

Approach the billing counter and request to pay using the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card.

Select a repayment tenure that fits your monthly budget from the available options.

Enter your card details and the One Time Password to confirm the transaction and take your new iPhone home.

Both the iPhone 17e and the iPhone 16 offer strong performance under Rs. 70,000, each with distinct advantages. The iPhone 17e suits those who prioritise a newer chip, more storage, and MagSafe, while the iPhone 16 appeals to those who value Dynamic Island and Dolby Vision. Use the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card to own your preferred model today with Easy EMIs.