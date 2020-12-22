Association of Business Communicators Of India (ABCI) holds 59th Annual Awards Nite

Prashant Karulkar, Chairman of the Arkfin Group was the Chief Guest at the 59th Annual Awards function of Association of Business Communicators of India held at the Indian Merchant Chambers on December 18, 2020.

Little grains of sand make a pleasant land, said a poet. At the tender age of 19, Prashant Karulkar, sensed the ground reality of market requirement that was setting a tone for a digital revolution in India and as a beginner; he started selling computers & mobile phones. It’s not sheer luck, but Prashant Karulkar’s hard work that started paying him a rich dividend. A small businessman at the age of 19 evolved into an accomplished billionaire businessman at the age of 45.

Was it luck, was it a destiny? More likely, it was the grand vision followed by the rigour of hard work and meticulous attention to detail. It was also the end result of patience and perseverance. He successfully completed India’s biggest land deal after crossing all legal hurdles from the Income Tax Department, RBI, SEBI & finally the Supreme Court. Soon Asia’s largest sand manufacturing plant & pre-cast & concrete wall manufacturing plant, carried the signature of his company. A meteoric rise in just 26 years, but the journey didn’t stop there….

He created a housing fund for affordable housing, a real estate project under the Prime Minister’s vision, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Arkfin Group, an Alternate Investment Fund, a Micro-Insurance Company under IRDAI Guidelines, an FMCG & a Pharma-based Unit, thus, making his entry in to the billionaire’s club.

With his cool temperament, rational thinking and an analytically understanding of the market needs, enabled him to take a calculated risk, thus, started showcasing his leadership quality & dynamic approach to venture into a new business & march on a success path as a growth evangelist.

He also continued with his Philanthropic approach. His urge for community service & development found an expression in a new Venture – the Bima Paathshala, Shiksha Suraksha Foundation. His active involvement in running a Trust formed by his grandmother in 1969 makes him emulate the endowment policy of the Tata Group. A man with a vision and who knows how to turn his dreams into reality.