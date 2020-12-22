Association of Business Communicators Of India (ABCI) holds 59th Annual Awards Nite

Prashant Karulkar, Chairman of the Arkfin Group was the Chief Guest at the 59th Annual Awards function of Association of Business Communicators of India held at the Indian Merchant Chambers on December 18, 2020.
Little grains of sand make a pleasant land, said a poet. At the tender age of 19, Prashant Karulkar, sensed the ground reality of market requirement that was setting a tone for a digital revolution in India and as a beginner; he started selling computers & mobile phones. It’s not sheer luck, but Prashant Karulkar’s hard work that started paying him a rich dividend. A small businessman at the age of 19 evolved into an accomplished billionaire businessman at the age of 45.
Was it luck, was it a destiny? More likely, it was the grand vision followed by the rigour of hard work and meticulous attention to detail. It was also the end result of patience and perseverance. He successfully completed India’s biggest land deal after crossing all legal hurdles from the Income Tax Department, RBI, SEBI & finally the Supreme Court. Soon Asia’s largest sand manufacturing plant & pre-cast & concrete wall manufacturing plant, carried the signature of his company. A meteoric rise in just 26 years, but the journey didn’t stop there….
He created a housing fund for affordable housing, a real estate project under the Prime Minister’s vision, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Arkfin Group, an Alternate Investment Fund, a Micro-Insurance Company under IRDAI Guidelines, an FMCG & a Pharma-based Unit, thus, making his entry in to the billionaire’s club.
With his cool temperament, rational thinking and an analytically understanding of the market needs, enabled him to take a calculated risk, thus, started showcasing his leadership quality & dynamic approach to venture into a new business & march on a success path as a growth evangelist.
He also continued with his Philanthropic approach. His urge for community service & development found an expression in a new Venture – the Bima Paathshala, Shiksha Suraksha Foundation. His active involvement in running a Trust formed by his grandmother in 1969 makes him emulate the endowment policy of the Tata Group. A man with a vision and who knows how to turn his dreams into reality.
The Association of Business Communicators of India, fondly known as ABCI, had organised the 59th Annual Awards that every communication professional looks forward to. ABCI is the First Body of Communication Professionals in the World to have started such Awards recognising and rewarding Excellence in Creative Business Communications. Many great personalities like Late Naval Tata, Late Manoar Parrikar, Former Chief Minister of Goa, S M Krishna, S C Jamir, K Sankaranarayanan, All Governors of Maharashtra, Corporate Personalities Rajashree Birla, Sir S Ramadoria, T Thomas Mathew of LIC were the previous Chief Guests at the Annual Awards of ABCI. The Annual Awards Nite has always been a memorable occasion for India's Corporate and Media Circles and is considered as the Oscar of Indian Communication Industry.
This year, ABCI, had a young, dynamic and visionary businessman Prashant Karulkar, Chairman, Arkfin Group, who is contributing his share for fulfilling the Prime Minister's Vision, "Housing for All by 2024" by constructing a township on 417 acres consisting affordable housing which is one of itself.
Last year, ABCI received almost 2000 nominations in 30 categories spreading from Print Media, Electronic Media to Digital World. The 30 categories consist of Internal Communication in the form of In-house Journal, Feature Writing, Photo-feature, Best Photograph by an Amateur Photographer; External Communication in the form of Annual Report, Prestige Publication, Corporate Film, Website etc.
This year amidst pandemic, ABCI received 1250 nominations from 89 companies. A team of 25 veteran jury members worked for two consecutive Saturday / Sundays to decide the award winning nominations into Gold, Silver & Bronze categories.
“The show must go on” stated Yogesh Joshi, President, ABCI as the Institution has never failed to deliver amidst such situations earlier due to war or famine. Keeping the Social Distancing in mind, ABCI couldn't organise the event with the usual fanfare as it set to create a World Record of organising 60 Annual Awards Nite in the 60 years.
Speaking on the occasion, Prashant Karulkar, the Chief Guest praised ABCI for its contribution for the Business Communication Fraternity. I appreciate the spirit in which ABCI has been organizing the event during the Covid-19 situation and the reach of ABCI in Super Brands is phenomenal. I am amazed to see the zeal and enthusiasm of the Team ABCI and its influence and dominance amongst the topline corporates in India he added.
Representatives from 59 Companies that included the top leadership like MDs, Executive Directors, Founders, VPs, GMs were present on this occasion to receive the trophies and the accolades. ABCI created a 5 minutes slot for each of the award winning companies with a photo opportunity.
