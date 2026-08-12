Thane Woman, 75, Loses ₹4.7 Lakh In Cyber Fraud After Caller Poses As Bank Official | AI Representational Image

Thane, Aug 12: A 75-year-old woman was duped of Rs 4.7 lakh by a cyber fraudster who posed as a bank official and induced her to share information about her account, city police said on Wednesday.

On June 20, the woman received a call from an unknown number. The caller claimed to be a bank employee inquiring about pension card facilities, and asked her to contact another number.

The woman called that number. She was sent a link to a webpage, and asked to enter details of her State Bank of India accounts including her CIF number and IFSC code.

Soon, Rs 4,07,163 were transferred from her account in multiple online transactions.

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After realising she had been scammed, the woman lodged a complaint with Wagle Estate Police Station.

Inspector Maruti Kadam is heading the investigation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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