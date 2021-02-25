Business

Updated on

Tesla’s Elon Musk overtakes Amazon’s Jeff Bezos to become world's richest man, again

By FPJ Web Desk

Musk saw a rise of $9.81 billion in his net worth in a single day

Tesla’s Elon Musk and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos
Tesla’s Elon Musk and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos
The Royal Society

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk overtook Amazon’s Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest man on Thursday as he witnessed a rise of $9.81 billion in his net worth in a single day, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index .

The total net worth of the serial American entrepreneur stood at $190 billion as against the total net worth of Amazon's founder, which is $185 billion. Bezos witnessed erosion of $1.84 billion in his wealth.

Over the last one week, the shares of Amazon witnessed a steady drop, only to see a marginal rise on February 23. This drop in shares can be attributed to the decline in Bezos’ net worth.

Bill Gates continued to be the third richest with a total net worth of $136 billion. In a single day, his net worth went up by $1.15 billion.

The net worth of French billionaire businessman and chairman of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Bernard Arnault declined by $326 million in a single day. His total net worth now stands at $116 billion.

Meanwhile, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth was down by $568 million, the total standing at $100 billion.

Co-founder of Google, Larry Page, who is the sixth richest person, saw a rise of $984 million in net worth. His total net worth is now at $96.1 billion.

In the case of Indian billionaire, Reliance Industries’ Mukesh Ambani, he added $1.68 billion to his net worth, taking his total net worth to $80.6 billion.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in