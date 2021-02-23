Tesla’s Elon Musk gets teary-eyed in an old video; Twitterati praise him for not giving up on Tesla

It was not an easy journey for SpaceX and Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk. Recalling the ‘worst year’ of his life, during an interview, Musk can be seen crying about the challenges he faced in the year 2008. This video was posted by a twitter user.
The year 2008, was the year when a financial global crisis hit the world, the year Musk was hit too. The failure of Falcon 1 rocket during early days of testing accompanied by trouble with early model of Tesla’s Roadster was hurting Musk's financial position then. Adding to all this, was the lack of interest among investors to invest in the company.
On the personal front as well, 2008 was the worst year for this entrepreneur. It was the same year he divorced his first wife Justine Musk.
In an interview with US-based journalist Scott Pelley said, “I didn't think it'd be easy to build an electric car & rocket company, I thought they'd probably fail"
Seeing a video of Musk in tears a Twitter user said that she feels like crying too. Some users thanked him for his inspiration.
Another Twitter account posted a 2008 video, where he can be seen explaining the point of expensive Tesla cars. "Whenever somebody buys a Tesla Roadster sports car... every penny that Tesla makes goes into the development of a smaller, lower-cost vehicle," he said in the video.