Tesla’s Elon Musk gets teary-eyed in an old video; Twitterati praise him for not giving up on Tesla

It was not an easy journey for SpaceX and Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk. Recalling the ‘worst year’ of his life, during an interview, Musk can be seen crying about the challenges he faced in the year 2008. This video was posted by a twitter user.

The year 2008, was the year when a financial global crisis hit the world, the year Musk was hit too. The failure of Falcon 1 rocket during early days of testing accompanied by trouble with early model of Tesla’s Roadster was hurting Musk's financial position then. Adding to all this, was the lack of interest among investors to invest in the company.