Tesla won't accept Bitcoins, tweets Elon Musk; cryptocurrency crashes

Climate concerns

Although Bitcoin is a virtual currency, the energy consumption associated with its use is very real. For a Bitcoin transfer to be executed and validated, a mathematical puzzle must be solved by an arbitrary computer in the global Bitcoin network. The network, which anyone can join, rewards the puzzle solvers in Bitcoin.

The computing capacity used in this process -- known as Bitcoin mining -- has increased rapidly in recent years. Statistics show that it quadrupled in 2018 alone. Researchers began by calculating the power consumption of the network. This depends primarily on the hardware, PTI said.

The use of Bitcoin leads to about 22 megatonnes in CO2 emissions annually, comparable to the total emissions of cities such as Hamburg or Las Vegas, according to a detailed analysis to date of the cryptocurrency's carbon footprint.

Researchers at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) in Germany analysed such data as the IPO filings of hardware manufacturers and the IP addresses of Bitcoin "miners."

'Dogecoin could be future of crptocurrency'

Dogecoin, created as a joke by its creators in 2013 based on the Shiba Inu dog that was a popular Internet meme then, has now kindled renewed interest after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a TMZ video about it and said it could be the future of cyptocurrency.