Tesla To Expand India Presence, Plans Showroom In Hyderabad

Tesla is planning to set up a sales and service centre in Hyderabad as part of its efforts to expand its presence in India, the Telangana government said on Friday.

The company is looking at opening a facility that will include vehicle sales, servicing, and customer support operations.

“Electric vehicle giant Tesla is preparing to establish a sales and service centre in Hyderabad. During a meeting held on Friday with Telangana IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Tesla India representatives expressed their interest in launching operations in the city,” said the public relations department of the state in a social media post.

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The move is seen as part of Tesla’s broader strategy to enter the Indian electric vehicle market in a phased manner.

Telangana government officials have been in discussions with Tesla regarding the proposed facility.

The state government is trying to attract investments in the electric vehicle and clean energy sectors.

Hyderabad has emerged as an important technology and manufacturing hub, and the city is increasingly attracting investments from global companies.

Tesla has already taken steps toward entering the Indian market by identifying showroom locations and beginning recruitment for several roles in the country.

The Hyderabad centre is expected to support Tesla’s sales and after-sales operations in southern India.

The company is also exploring opportunities related to charging infrastructure and supply chain partnerships as it prepares for operations in India.

India’s electric vehicle market has been growing steadily because of government incentives, rising fuel prices, and increasing consumer interest in clean mobility solutions.

Several state governments are competing to attract EV investments by offering policy support, incentives, and infrastructure assistance.

Tesla’s India entry has been closely watched for years, especially after discussions around import duties, local manufacturing, and government policy support.

Tesla’s immediate focus appears to be on establishing its retail and service network before considering larger manufacturing investments in the country.