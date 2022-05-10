Tesla shuts down Shanghai plant over supply issues: Report

Tesla has decided to shut down its Shanghai plant on Tuesday amid tightening COVID lockdown. The factory was functioning well below capacity on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

The US automaker has halted most of its production at the plant due to problems securing parts, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Tesla had planned as late as last week to increase output to pre-lockdown levels by next week. Among Tesla suppliers facing difficulties is wire harness maker Aptiv after infections were found among its employees, sources said on Monday, Reuters said.

Many of the hundreds of companies reopening factories in Shanghai in recent weeks have faced challenges getting production lines back up to speed while keeping workers on-site in a "closed loop" system, the report said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 01:20 PM IST