Tesla set to join S&P 500: Here is how Indians can invest in Elon Musk-led company

How to invest in Tesla from India

If you wish to invest in American companies like Tesla to take advantage of their substantial growth, here are a few ways to do it:

1. Open an account with Indian Brokerage firm who has a tie-up with foreign broker. Like ICICIdirect, HDFC sec, Reliance Money etc. They provide the service where you can open your overseas trading account with their foreign brokerage partner.

2. Open account with foreign brokers. Some international brokers are out there who permits Indian citizen to open account and trade in US market like Interactive Brokers, TD Ameritrade, Charles Schwab International Account. However, the account may come with heavy maintenance charges and minimum deposit requirements.

3. Buy Indian MF (Mutual Fund)/ETF (Exchange Traded fund) with global equities. Mutual Fund basically invests in stock market, Government bonds and other securities. There are few firms which invest in international market. One can invest indirectly there but the investor will never know if his money went in Tesla or not. However, this is probably the safest option because then the investor will not have to open an overseas trading account plus, he will save the minimum deposit which is roughly about $10,000. Few popular mutual funds who trade in global market are Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund, ICICI Pru US Bluechip Equity, Motilal Oswal NASDAQ 100 ETF, invest in US stocks. With Tesla's inclusion in the S&P 500 Index, you can invest in the stock indirectly through mutual funds that are linked to the index.