Tesla robots will be worth more than car business, says Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has predicted that robots will soon be worth more than the car business and even the FSD (full-self-driving) programme.

At Tesla's Texas gigafactory opening earlier this month, Musk had said that a new wave of products, like the Optimus robot, will be introduced in 2023.

Musk told analysts during the company's Q1 2022 earnings call late on Wednesday that people did not realise the magnitude of the Optimus robot programme.

"The importance of Optimus will become apparent in coming years. Those who are insightful or listen carefully will understand that Optimus ultimately will be worth more than the car business, worth more than FSD," he noted.

Tesla is working on a humanoid robot and the prototype that will arrive sometime in 2023. The Tesla robot will weigh 125 pounds and have a walking gait of 5 miles per hour.

The 5.8-inch bot would be used to handle automated machines at Tesla factories, as well as some of the hardware and software that powers the Autopilot driver assistance software.

The robot's face will house a screen to display important information. Musk also said that the company is working on a dedicated robotaxi.

"That's highly optimised for autonomy, meaning it would not have steering wheel or pedals. And there are a number of other innovations around it that I think are quite exciting," he announced.

Robotaxi may reach volume production in 2024.

"Looking at some of our projections, it would appear that a robotaxi ride will cost less than a bus ticket, a subsidized bus ticket or subsidized subway ticket," Musk noted.

"I think that really will be a massive driver of Teslaa�s growth. And we remain on track to reach volume production of the Cybertruck next year."

