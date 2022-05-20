'Tesla is on my mind 24/7' says Elon Musk: Report

Amid investor worries about distractions caused by the Twitter deal, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday that "Tesla is on my mind 24/7".

Musk was trying to soothe investor worries that tTwitter deal has depressed stocks at the electric car company, Reuters said.

Posting a picture showing a woman (Tesla) who is upset by her boyfriend (Elon) checking out another woman (Twitter), he said, "So may seem like below, but not true."

Earlier on Thursday, Twitter Inc executives told staff that Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk's $44-billion deal was proceeding as expected and would not renegotiate the offer price, Bloomberg News reporter tweeted on Thursday.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 09:12 AM IST