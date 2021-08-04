Ten startups raise funding from IIM Bangalore's maiden fintech fest

NSRCEL―the incubation arm of Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB) today organised its first-of-its-kind Fintech Festival to celebrate the success of its fintech startup incubation program in partnership with ICICI Securities. The event witnessed deliberations and discussions on the fintech industry for incubated startups and fintech enthusiasts alike.

Over 240 fintechs from all over the country applied for the programme. For a pre-incubation program, 25 firms were shortlisted, of which 10 underwent an intensive nine-month incubation journey.

The ten fintech startups which underwent the incubation journey at IIMB’s NSRCEL include Algofox, Idos, Credochain, Hylo Challenger Private Limited, Jarvis Invest, Gimbooks, Wealth Easy, Paymatrix, Zimyo, and Phi Commerce Pvt Ltd.

"These endeavours are crucial at this juncture to leverage benefits from the myriad opportunities available to make Fintech founders future-ready and generate more employment opportunities. By focusing on a particular area with support from highly qualified faculty, talented learners, and industry luminaries, we can create a much stronger impact in the thriving fintech industry especially in the era of rapid digitalisation," said Prof. Venkatesh Panchapagesan, Chairperson NSRCEL at IIMB.

Last year, ICICI Securities joined hands with NSRCEL, by contributing its CSR funds to support promising startups in the fintech space through a structured program.