Ten organisations granted exemption from Unmanned Aircraft System Rules, 2021

The Centre on Monday said it has granted conditional exemption from the Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021 to 10 organisations, including the Karnataka government.

The permission was granted by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Entities such as the Karnataka government, the National Health Mission, Mumbai, Gangtok Smart City Development, and Blue Ray Aviation, Gujarat, amongst others, have been granted the permission.

"These exemptions are valid for a period of one year from the date of approval or until further orders, whichever is earlier and shall be subject to the terms and conditions of the SOP issued by the DGCA," the ministry said in a statement

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 09:39 PM IST