 Telangana Government Signs Investment Agreements Worth ₹2.43 Lakh Crore, Trump Media Pours ₹41,000 Crore For Media Technology Centre
Telangana government has signed investment agreements worth Rs 2.43 lakh crore on the first day of the ongoing two-day Telangana Raising Global Summit. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu, several investment agreements were signed on the first day in the DeepTech, green energy, and aerospace sectors.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Trump Media & Technology Group signed agreements worth Rs 41,000 crore for setting up an international media and smart technology centre which is expected to create thousands of jobs, an official release issued late Monday said.

Salman Khan Ventures Industries, owned by Bollywood actor Salman Khan, will set up a special township and a film and television studio in the state with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore which will include entertainment facilities of international standards."On the very first day, investment agreements worth about Rs 2.43 lakh crore were finalised. As many as 35 MoUs were signed. Through this, Telangana has demonstrated its solid position as an economic power that is rapidly progressing towards the ‘Vision 2047’ goal," the release said.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu, several investment agreements were signed on the first day in the DeepTech, green energy, and aerospace sectors, it further said.Brookfield–Axis Ventures consortium has come forward to establish a global research and development and a Deep Tech hub with an investment of Rs 75,000 crore at the proposed "Bharat Future City", it said.

GMR Group signed a MoU in the aerospace and defence sectors and came forward to invest Rs 15,000 crore for cargo expansion and MRO.From DeepTech City to textile units, companies are coming forward to sign investment agreements across all sectors and to set up diverse industries showcasing Telangana's stable industrial policy to the world, Minister Babu said.

