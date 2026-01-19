 Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara With Focus On Projecting State As Global Investment Destination
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated the iconic Sammakka-Saralamma Maha Jatara and offered prayers to the tribal deities at Medaram on January 19, 2026. He then returned to Hyderabad to depart for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Accompanied by key ministers and officials, he will promote Telangana as a top investment hub in IT, AI, life sciences, and manufacturing.

Telangana: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday took part in the inauguration of a newly constructed pylon and offered prayers to the tribal deities at the Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Temple. Following the rituals, he returned to Hyderabad for an official visit to Davos, Switzerland, to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meetings, with a focus on projecting Telangana as a global investment destination.

Before departing for Davos, the Chief Minister offered special prayers at the sacred shrine of tribal warrior goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma at Medaram and inaugurated the world-famous Sammakka-Saralamma Maha Jatara. Senior officials from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and the Industries Department will accompany him as part of the official delegation.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

