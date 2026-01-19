 Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Heads To Davos WEF, Offers Prayers At Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara Before Pitching 'Rising Telangana 2047'
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTelangana CM Revanth Reddy Heads To Davos WEF, Offers Prayers At Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara Before Pitching 'Rising Telangana 2047'

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Heads To Davos WEF, Offers Prayers At Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara Before Pitching 'Rising Telangana 2047'

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy departs for the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 19, 2026, after offering prayers and inaugurating the Sammakka-Saralamma Maha Jatara at Medaram. Accompanied by senior officials and ministers, he will hold meetings with CEOs of Google, Salesforce, Unilever, Honeywell, Novartis, Tata Group, Infosys, Cisco, and others at the Telangana Pavilion.

ANIUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India]: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will embark on an official visit to Davos, Switzerland, on Monday to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meetings, with a focus on projecting Telangana as a global investment destination.

Before departing for Davos, the Chief Minister will offer special prayers at the sacred shrine of tribal warrior goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma at Medaram and inaugurate the world-famous Sammakka-Saralamma Maha Jatara. Following the rituals, he will return to Hyderabad and leave for Switzerland from Shamshabad International Airport at 9.30 am. Senior officials from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and the Industries Department will accompany him as part of the official delegation.

Read Also
India Poised To Become World's Third-Largest Economy By 2030 With Manufacturing, AI & Resilience As...
article-image

The four-day WEF conference, beginning January 20, will see the Chief Minister holding extensive meetings with CEOs of leading global corporations, top investors, and representatives from diverse sectors. At the Telangana Pavilion in Davos, CM Revanth Reddy will engage in exclusive meetings with heads of prominent companies including Google, Salesforce, Unilever, Honeywell, L'Oreal, Novartis, Tata Group, DP World, Infosys, and Cisco. He will also participate in multiple international roundtable discussions.

During these deliberations, the Chief Minister will focus on attracting fresh investments, facilitating expansion of existing industries, and positioning Telangana as a preferred destination for IT, artificial intelligence, life sciences, and manufacturing sectors. Officials have been directed to showcase the state's "Rising Telangana 2047 Vision Document" and its vast investment potential on the global platform.

FPJ Shorts
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Heads To Davos WEF, Offers Prayers At Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara Before Pitching 'Rising Telangana 2047'
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Heads To Davos WEF, Offers Prayers At Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara Before Pitching 'Rising Telangana 2047'
Major Twist After BMC Elections 2026 Results! Devendra Fadnavis-Uddhav Thackeray Reportedly In Talks Over Mumbai Mayor Post, Sparking Alliance Buzz
Major Twist After BMC Elections 2026 Results! Devendra Fadnavis-Uddhav Thackeray Reportedly In Talks Over Mumbai Mayor Post, Sparking Alliance Buzz
Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Jersey To Kiwi Star Daryl Mitchell In Heartwarming Gesture After IND Vs NZ Series Decider; Video Goes Viral
Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Jersey To Kiwi Star Daryl Mitchell In Heartwarming Gesture After IND Vs NZ Series Decider; Video Goes Viral
Elon Musk Seeks Up To $134 Billion In Damages From OpenAI, Microsoft Over Fraudulent Partnership
Elon Musk Seeks Up To $134 Billion In Damages From OpenAI, Microsoft Over Fraudulent Partnership

State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Special Chief Secretaries Jayesh Ranjan and Sanjay Kumar, and Special Secretary to the Chief Minister Ajit Reddy are also part of the official delegation. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Heads To Davos WEF, Offers Prayers At Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara Before...
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Heads To Davos WEF, Offers Prayers At Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara Before...
Stock Markets To Stay Open On Budget Day, Sunday Trading To Allow Live Reactions To Union Budget...
Stock Markets To Stay Open On Budget Day, Sunday Trading To Allow Live Reactions To Union Budget...
BHEL Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps Over Three-Fold To ₹382.5 Crore, Revenue Rises 16% YoY
BHEL Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps Over Three-Fold To ₹382.5 Crore, Revenue Rises 16% YoY
Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi Heads To Davos WEF 2026 To Attract Investments In Semiconductors,...
Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi Heads To Davos WEF 2026 To Attract Investments In Semiconductors,...
Maharashtra State Song Rings Out In Davos, CM Devendra Fadnavis Lauded By Diaspora, Outlines...
Maharashtra State Song Rings Out In Davos, CM Devendra Fadnavis Lauded By Diaspora, Outlines...