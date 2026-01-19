Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Heads To Davos WEF, Offers Prayers At Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara Before Pitching 'Rising Telangana 2047'

File Image |

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India]: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will embark on an official visit to Davos, Switzerland, on Monday to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meetings, with a focus on projecting Telangana as a global investment destination.

Before departing for Davos, the Chief Minister will offer special prayers at the sacred shrine of tribal warrior goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma at Medaram and inaugurate the world-famous Sammakka-Saralamma Maha Jatara. Following the rituals, he will return to Hyderabad and leave for Switzerland from Shamshabad International Airport at 9.30 am. Senior officials from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and the Industries Department will accompany him as part of the official delegation.

The four-day WEF conference, beginning January 20, will see the Chief Minister holding extensive meetings with CEOs of leading global corporations, top investors, and representatives from diverse sectors. At the Telangana Pavilion in Davos, CM Revanth Reddy will engage in exclusive meetings with heads of prominent companies including Google, Salesforce, Unilever, Honeywell, L'Oreal, Novartis, Tata Group, DP World, Infosys, and Cisco. He will also participate in multiple international roundtable discussions.

During these deliberations, the Chief Minister will focus on attracting fresh investments, facilitating expansion of existing industries, and positioning Telangana as a preferred destination for IT, artificial intelligence, life sciences, and manufacturing sectors. Officials have been directed to showcase the state's "Rising Telangana 2047 Vision Document" and its vast investment potential on the global platform.

State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Special Chief Secretaries Jayesh Ranjan and Sanjay Kumar, and Special Secretary to the Chief Minister Ajit Reddy are also part of the official delegation.

