Telangana-based startup Hesa receives 450K grant from NABARD; to upskill 100 rural women

Telangana-based rural tech startup Hesa has received a grant of Rs 450k from NABARD to upskill 100 rural women promoting self help groups (SHGs) through capacity building in Jajpur, Odisha.

The two-month-long project aims at empowering women in the community with skill development and income enhancement.

Hesa will use the grant to increase women's participation at work with digital and financial awareness.

Established in 2020, Hesa is a social, digital, and physically integrated platform empowering livelihood in rural areas, enabling access to quality products and services.

Using the “One District One Product” (ODOP) model, the partnership with Nabard will benefit from scale procurement of inputs, availing standard services, and marketing of products.

“The joint initiative will empower SHGs women with entrepreneurial opportunities and further boost institutionalised credit support leading to prosperity for rural women in Odisha. With market access creation and enhancing end-to-end infrastructure supply chain, we look forward to overall development of the rural community,” said Vamsi Udayagiri Co-Founder and CEO Hesa.

With skill training, active women participation from SHGs, the partnership between Hesa and NABARD aims to address the grassroots challenges of the lack of resources, access to modern technology, and inadequate quality in the food processing industry, it said in a press release.

Creating micro-entrepreneurship opportunities with increased women engagement will help improve end-to-end agriculture infrastructure and organize the food processing industry.

The project will provide opportunities for credit facilitation, easy loan access, and financial independence to women.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 10:46 AM IST