Teji Mandi: Widespread network of branches to help HDFC grow in rural and semi-urban markets

In this edition of Annual Report Insights, we analyse HDFC Bank’s Financial Year 2020 Annual Report.

We conclude that the bank in its Annual Report emphasised on:

1) Its widespread network of 5,416 branches spread across 2,803 towns/cities which is the largest among private banks. It further highlighted its strong position to tap the growth opportunity in rural and semi-urban markets supported by its strong presence in these areas.

2) Its leadership position in the Indian payments ecosystem with a market share of 50% of total electronic card volumes aided by its 17.9 lakh merchant acceptance points across India.

3) New technological initiatives which contribute to improving customer experience and enhancing operational efficiencies.