Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on November 17th, 2020

Moderna Vs Pfizer: Which vaccine is India friendly?

US biotech company Moderna has reported positive results for its Covid-19 vaccine. Moderna said the trial has met all the statistical criteria and the vaccine has demonstrated 94.5% efficacy. This is a second positive development in as many weeks regarding the vaccine. Last week US-based Pfizer had also announced positive developments around its vaccine.

Looking at first glance, Moderna vaccine scores over the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Moderna claims that its vaccine will remain stable for 30 days and requires refrigeration between 2 degrees to 8 degrees Celsius. In contrast, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine needs to be stored at about minus 70 degrees Celsius, requiring ultra-cold storage.

India lacks ‘state of the art’ cold storage facilities. Hence, portability will be a major deciding factor for India while deciding which vaccine to opt for. Based on these facts, we understand that the Moderna vaccine provides a more viable and cost-effective solution to India.

Pfizer's vaccine, on the other hand, requires an ultra-high cold storage chain which is a challenging task even for a lot of developed countries.