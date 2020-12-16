Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on December 16, 2020

Disinvestment in the fast lane?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the pace of disinvestment will now gain a lot of momentum. The divestments that have received cabinet approval will be taken up on an urgent basis.

The government's list of divestments is long. It includes the likes of BPCL, Container Corporation of India, Shipping Corporation, Air India, and PSU Banks. The process remains at various stages of implementation.

Unfavorable market conditions were the major roadblock in the disinvestment process. But, the market is being flooded with ample liquidity currently. Hence, the time is right for the government to speed up disinvestment.

Disinvestment is also crucial to cover up the government's annual revenue deficit. The next three months going into the budget are crucial. And we expect major announcements should come up in this quarter.