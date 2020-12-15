Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on December 15, 2020

Retail participation soars up:

The participation of retail investors continues to increase post-market crash during March-April 2020. SEBI has disclosed that ~63 lakh new Demat accounts are opened in the last nine months.

The brokerage houses are witnessing growing affection for equities in tier II and III cities. It signals the deeper penetrations of equity markets. Telangana tops the list with a 157% increase in new client registration. Andhra Pradesh is a distant second with a 33.39% rise in rising participation from smaller cities.

We understand that people needed to pursue new activities while staying at home. That explains increased participation in equity markets during the lockdown. The market crash made equity investment attractive which acted as further motivation.

Increasing retail participation is a common phenomenon post any market crash. They tend to be in search of quick money and often lack investment perspective. Their experience often turns sour once the market gets choppy.