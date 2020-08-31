Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on August 31st, 2020

#Teji- Japan, South Korea's industrial output rises in July

Japan’s factory output rose for a second straight month in July, signalling a gradual recovery from the blow delivered by the coronavirus pandemic. Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) data showed Japan’s industrial output grew 8.0% in July from the previous month.

South Korea’s factory output also grew for a second straight month in July. Industrial production in July rose by a seasonally-adjusted 1.6% from a month earlier, Statistics Korea said on Monday, down from 7.2% in June.

#Mandi- India's Q1 GDP data likely to be announced today:

The National Statistical Office (NSO) will release the GDP data for the April-June period of FY21 on Monday. GDP data is expected to be the worst among G-20 countries.

So far, the UK economy has seen the biggest slump in June quarter GDP among the top 20 economies of the world, with a 21.7% year-on-year plunge - its the deepest recession on record.

#Teji- August rainfall highest in 44 years: IMD

India has received the highest rainfall in August in the last 44 years, IMD data shows. Until August 28, the month recorded a 25% surplus rainfall. It has also surpassed the previous highest rainfall in August, which was recorded in 1983. In that year, August had recorded a 23.8% excess rainfall.