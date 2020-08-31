Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on August 31st, 2020

#Teji- Japan, South Korea's industrial output rises in July
Japan’s factory output rose for a second straight month in July, signalling a gradual recovery from the blow delivered by the coronavirus pandemic. Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) data showed Japan’s industrial output grew 8.0% in July from the previous month.
South Korea’s factory output also grew for a second straight month in July. Industrial production in July rose by a seasonally-adjusted 1.6% from a month earlier, Statistics Korea said on Monday, down from 7.2% in June.
#Mandi- India's Q1 GDP data likely to be announced today:
The National Statistical Office (NSO) will release the GDP data for the April-June period of FY21 on Monday. GDP data is expected to be the worst among G-20 countries.
So far, the UK economy has seen the biggest slump in June quarter GDP among the top 20 economies of the world, with a 21.7% year-on-year plunge - its the deepest recession on record.
#Teji- August rainfall highest in 44 years: IMD
India has received the highest rainfall in August in the last 44 years, IMD data shows. Until August 28, the month recorded a 25% surplus rainfall. It has also surpassed the previous highest rainfall in August, which was recorded in 1983. In that year, August had recorded a 23.8% excess rainfall.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)