Teji Mandi: The surge in Indian stock market!

During the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, many suffered job losses, adverse business conditions, and falling of the economy. The economy as a whole is impacted, Jobs are vanishing day by day, daily expenses are increasing rapidly, saving is going down and businesses are getting closed. But at the same time, the stock market is reaching its new height. Stock prices are going up even though the economy of the whole world is falling.

The performance of India’s stock markets in recent weeks has proved, yet again, that there is little connection between what happens to the real economy and how investors bet on shares.

Hence today we will discuss why the stock market is booming as compared to low economic activity.