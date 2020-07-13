Teji Mandi: TCS earnings weak but the outlook remains positive!

From Management's desk

TCS indicated that the global economic growth outlook is uncertain. Swift response by governments and central banks will drive faster recovery compared to GFC. TCS indicated better traction in many clients shifting to digital business models. TCS indicated a good outlook for continental Europe and is cautiously optimistic about the US on specific verticals such as healthcare and banking. TCS believes the revenue impact of the pandemic has bottomed out in the first quarter. Strong client relationships and trends of clients depending more on technology for business needs will drive growth recovery.

Downward factor

Double-dip recession in a major market, the US, and a prolonged slowdown in Europe

Sharp cross-currency movements and weakness in the rupee

Pricing pressure

Lower margins

Issues relating to H-1B Visas

Teji or Mandi?

As India's largest and oldest IT services firm, our take is Teji for TCS as it is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for offshore IT services. Considering its greater experience than peers in implementing large, complex, and mission-critical projects, the company is a serious contender for large deals. A portfolio of turnkey services offerings, traction in emerging markets, ability to roll up, improving sales and marketing prowess, and willingness to take multiple big bets (different go-to-market models) are among the key drivers that should help TCS sustain its hi-growth trajectory in the long run. Also, the management intends to keep the payout ratio at 80-100% of the free cash generated.

