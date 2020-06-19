Teji Mandi: Muthoot Finance - all that glitters is gold!

What the management has to say

The branch opening was important and by April end most of the branches got open and the functioning is back to normal. Initially, there was a rush of people to come to pay the loans and take back their gold but now in the last 3-4 weeks, more people are coming to take loans. So, the advances are going up and the losses suffered in April and May are expected to come to normal levels by July in terms of interest collection or loan growth.

The management said small MSMEs who need quick money have surged. They are coming in big numbers and taking loans to restart their business.

On Margins

The Net Interest Margins (NIMs) has declined by 115bps QoQ to 15.8% due to lower overdue interest collections during the quarter. Similarly, spreads have also declined to 14.7 % vs 15.4% QoQ. The management said that if the cost of borrowing comes down, it will be passed on to the customers as lending rates offered by Muthoot are reasonable compared to other NBFCs.

Focus on tonnage growth needs to follow rising gold prices

It has been observed in the past that during a phase of rising gold prices, gold loan acceleration is driven initially by higher gold prices, followed by tonnage growth, with a lag. There are 2 reasons –(1) benefits of expansion efforts of the gold loan companies that may drive meaningful volume growth over time and (2) retail behavior to increase gold monetization may see a lag.

Rally in gold prices and relative liquidity easing drive strong growth in AUM

Muthoot reported a 22% YoY increase in gold loans in the last quarter of the financial year 2020, highest since the third quarter of the financial year 2013. This is driven by a sharp rise in gold prices. The average ticket size increased by 23% YoY in the financial year 2020.