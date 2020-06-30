Teji Mandi: ITC's cigarette and FMCG businesses likely to recover

Downward factor

Exposure to regulatory risk in the cigarette business

The slowdown in the macro-economic environment is a major threat to hotels' business.

Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) stake sale to put pressure on ITC

Teji or Mandi?

ITC’s results were overall good with a fall in cigarette volume of ~10%. Cigarette volumes are back to pre-COVID levels towards the end of June, indicating that the recovery has been sharper than expected. This also puts to rest the fear that lockdown could induce behavioral change in smokers and they might decrease or quit smoking.

ITC’s FMCG business has shown good operating profitability in Financial Year 2019 onwards and we expect that trend to improve going ahead.

While the first quarter of the Financial Year 2021 will be hit due to the lockdown, our take is Teji due to the stronger recovery and share gains across cigarettes vertical and upside coming from the growing FMCG portfolio.

