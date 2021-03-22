Teji Mandi Explains: What's causing the spike in Cement prices at pan-India level?

A recent report from Kotak institutional suggests that all-India cement prices increased 6% MoM in March 2021. The trend has reversed after the slide in prices since June 2020. However, with a sharp hike in March, the impact of inflated commodity prices is now visible in this sector.

Region-wise impact:

1) Central—prices increase by Rs 3/bag:

Cement prices in the Central region increased by Rs 3/bag MoM in March 2021. Demand is strong, led by the government’s extensive focus on infrastructure. This has resulted in cement shortage in certain markets in the trade segment.

2) West—prices increase by Rs 17/bag:

A similar trend is observed even in the Western market where increased government activities have resulted in demand pick up. This has even resulted in cement shortage. Prices in this region have increased by Rs 17/bag MoM in March 2021.

Gujarat is witnessing robust demand while Maharashtra is seeing a resurgence after a slow recovery. However, increased Covid-19 cases have brought back the fear of lockdowns. It is once again threatening to derail the recovery process.