Teji Mandi Explains: RBI's Restructuring 2.0 - A shot in armour or a dead fish?

RBI's new policy initiative is more in line with the announcements made under the restructuring 1.0 scheme last year. Most of the announcements are an extension of the earlier scheme and in continuation with the old measures. They aim to provide liquidity to the stressed sectors. Besides, it also supports individual borrowers and MSMEs facing the financial crunch.

Liquidity Boosting Measures

Under the new policy announcement, the RBI has initiated several steps to increase credit flow to specific sectors. It includes (A) liquidity of Rs 50,000 crore towards building health infrastructure, classified under priority sector lending. (B) Small Finance Banks (SFBs) would have access to Rs 10,000 crore for fresh lending up to Rs 10 lakh/borrower, and (C) Lending by SFBs to Micro Finance Institutes with AUM of up to Rs 500 crore can be classified as PSL till FY2022.

In support of MSMEs, the RBI has (a) Extended the limit of the restructuring 1.0 scheme till Q2FY22 for standard loans. (b) Modification to the restructured loans will also be possible, extending the residual tenor of loans by two years. And (c) Working capital can also be reassessed based on the current business environment.