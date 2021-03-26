Teji Mandi Explains: NHAI - Is asset monetization an answer to its debt woes?

Highway building activity in India has expanded at a rapid pace ever since Nitin Gadkari has taken charge as the Minister for Road Transport. The pace of road construction was abysmally slow at 2 km/day before he took over. In March 2021, it touched a record 33 km a day. The minister is hopeful for the number to reach 40 km a day by March 31. At such staggering speed, NHAI constructed 11,035 kilometers of national highways in FY21 (Upto March 1st of this year).

Achievement comes with a price:

The pace of highway construction is fabulous considering the record of previous governments. However, it has come at a price. The debt level at NHAI has been consistently rising in the past few years.

As per the Parliamentary Standing Committee's (PSC) report, NHAI's debt servicing liability stands at Rs 97,115 crore over the next three financial years- Rs 38,997 crore for FY22, Rs 28,800 crore for FY23, and Rs 29,318 crore for FY24.