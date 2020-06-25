Teji Mandi: Asian Paints – Shining bright!

International markets performance

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal performance mirrors that of India, while African countries like Ethiopia and Egypt as well as UAE have performed better because of partial or no lockdown in these markets. Indonesia has done better when compared to the Indian market.

Downwarding factor

A slowdown in the economy is the biggest risk for the paints industry, as about 75% of demand for decorative paints arises from repainting, which, in turn, depends heavily on the country’s economic condition.

A rise in crude oil price and rupee depreciation could hurt margin as crude derivatives account for the majority of input costs.

Teji or Mandi?

Our take is Teji for Asian Paints as the paints industry is expected to post robust volume growth led by strong repainting demand and from construction. Growth in the repainting segment, accounting for about ~75% of decorative demand, is on account of good demand in rural and small towns.

Further, anticipated growth in construction activity over the next five years creates an opportunity for fresh painting. The company is expected to grow ahead of the market on account of its pricing strategy at the lower end, higher growth in premium products, brand equity, and distribution strength. However, moderation in real estate and auto segments can act as a barrier.