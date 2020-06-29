Teji Mandi: Amid tensions over India-China border clash, experts voice perils of boycott Chinese products

The market takes a breather but the monsoon is going around at a breakneck speed. It has given much-needed relief to the economy. The clamour around boycotting Chinese products also continues to grow. But, a few voices within the country are also pointing at the perils of this strategy

The Indian market has made a cautious start to the July series, and rightly so. After two prolific months of an FII driven rally, the situation is likely to get murkier before it improves.

While the market is playing its tricks, the Indian economy continues to improve with rural India leading the charge. IMD update suggests that in the first leg, India has received 22% above normal rainfall across the country. This news will cheer the farmers and policymakers alike.

The data from the agriculture ministry has suggested that Kharif sowing has picked up. Oilseeds planting is 5x and pulses are at 3x times higher than the last year. The agricultural growth will further boost rural income and the demand for consumer goods, automobiles, fertilizers, pesticides and FMCGs.