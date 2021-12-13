Tega Industries makes stellar debut at 68% premium

Consumable products mabufacturer Tega Industries made a stellar debut at the stock exchange on Monday.

NSE

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the share got listed at Rs. 760, which is 68 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs. 453 per share. The shares touched a high of Rs. 767.70 in early trade.

BSE

At the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) the share got listed at Rs.753, which is 66 per cent higher than its issue price. However, the stock surged to a high of Rs. 767.10 at the BSE, which was close to the high achieved at the NSE.

IPO

Tega Industries fixed a price band of Rs 443-453 a share for its Rs 619-crore initial share sale. The three-day initial public offering opened on December 1 and concluded on December 3.

Tega Industries IPO had also received a robust response from all categories. It was oversubscribed 219 times.

(With inputs from ANI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 01:39 PM IST